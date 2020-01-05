Rapid Reaction: Texans pull out 22-19 OT win against Bills to advance in playoffs

After holding the Allen and the Bills to a three-and-out on offense, Houston scored again. Watson threw a 41-yard pass to Hopkins on the drive that ended in a five-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde. Watson tossed to Hopkins for another successful two-point conversion, and the Texans had their first lead of the game. The eight-play, 74-yard scoring drive put them on top, 19-16.

"When we scored our first (touchdown), things started to roll for us," Hyde said. "Everybody started making plays on offense."

On fourth-and-27, the Bills opted to try to keep their drive alive, but Martin's sack on Allen ended it. Buffalo would get another opportunity with 1:16 left in the game and Hauschka connected on a 47-yard field goal with five seconds left to tie the game 19-19 and send it into overtime.

The Texans won the coin toss and received the ball first to start overtime, but were unable to score on the opening series. The Bills were also forced to punt after a 15-yard penalty on a blindside block had them unable to convert a third-and-24.