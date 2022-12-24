Rapid Reactions | Texans spoil Christmas for Titans with a 19-14 win

"I'm going to go back the three takeaways we had, those are rookies," Smith said. "So it just takes a little bit of time to get it right. And I'm going to say this again, but if you're looking at that football team right now, they've gotten some things right."

Malik Willis completed 14-of-23 passes for just 99 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 34.5 passer rating. Derek Henry rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries and scored one rushing touchdown. Each scored on a rushing touchdown for the Titans.

The Texans took 10-7 lead by the second quarter. After a 48-yard touchdown run by Henry, Houston scored on fumble recovery in the endzone. Davis Mills scrambled and the ball, punched out by Titans OLB Denico Autry, was recovered by RB Rex Burkhead for Houston's first score of the game. Ka'imi Fairbairn added a 25-yard field goal on the next possession.

After a failed fourth-and-1 conversion at the Tennessee 47-yard line, the Texans turned their first possession of the second half over on downs. Willis scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 14-10 lead in the third quarter. Mills threw a pass, intended for Brandin Cooks, but it was tipped and recovered by the Titans. The Texans defense came up with a fourth-down stop on Willis and the offense.

Houston's defense three takeaways and three-and-out in the final quarter of the game.

Houston capitalized on a fourth-quarter fumble by Henry, recovered by Jonathan Greenard, and added a field goal. Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks on the next series to cap off a five-play, 73-yard scoring drive. Amari Rodgers caught a deep 37-yard pass from Mills to get Houston into first-and-goal territory. The Texans went for two but were unsuccessful, leading 19-14 with 2:52 left in the game.

The Titans would get two more possessions, but a pair of Texans rookies ended both drives by intercepting Willis, first LB Christian Harris and then Pitre on a Hail-Mary pass to end the game.

With the win, the Texans are now 2-12-1 on the season and 2-1-1 in the AFC South with both remaining games against division opponents.

"We've been close the past couple of weeks, got it today," Mills said. "And I mean, really excited for these next two games to close out the season. Our guys are ready and we're excited to get back home in front of our fans with Jacksonville."