RB Dameon Pierce fits DeMeco Ryans' "style of ball"

Dameon Pierce is DeMeco Ryans' type of running back.

A rookie in 2022, Pierce's punishing style of rushing would endear him to just about any head coach. In only 13 games last fall, Pierce gained 939 yards and scored a quartet of touchdowns. His 20-yard rumble in the fourth quarter at Jacksonville was perhaps the highlight of the season for Houston. Pierce was awarded the Golden Scepter for that play, which was awarded 'Good Morning Football's Angry Run of the Year'.

At the NFL Combine on Wednesday afternoon, the Texans Head Coach was asked about the second-year back, and Ryans is a fan.

"He fits my style of ball," Ryans said. "That's the type of guy I would love to hand the ball to and see him create."

The Texans announced their coaching staff last week, and while Ryans hasn't given specifics on what type of system offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and company will install, the head coach is certain Pierce will be a key part of it.

When Ryans met Pierce, he came away impressed.

"I love his energy," Ryans said. "I love his personality, and I love his aggressive nature and how he runs the ball. When I talk about swarming, and I talk about an aggressive, attacking mindset, that's Dameon Pierce."

Ryans, General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans scouting staff are at the Combine all week. Slowik and the rest of the assistants are in Houston.

