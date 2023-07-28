RB Dare Ogunbowale has H-Town food hookups | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: Do you believe in aliens?

DO: I think they exist. I've thought they've existed for a long time. This whole 'everybody getting on the alien bandwagon', I've been a believer.

2) DD: Did you hear about the guy in the congressional hearings saying the United States have biological remains?

DO: I didn't hear that. That's a little sketchy.

3) DD: Do you believe in ghosts?

DO: I don't believe in ghosts.

4) DD: You think that's just a silly idea?

DO: I won't say silly. I'll never knock someone's beliefs. But I don't believe in ghosts. I'll just say that.

5) DD: Complete this sentence: The thing I love the most about H-Town is __.

DO: The food.

6) DD: Which type?

DO: All of it. It's unhealthy, but every now and then you need a good cheat day. This is the place to be for a cheat day.

7) DD: What has been your best latest cheat day?

DO: Ooh, I went to...I forgot the name of it. This burger spot with (Offensive lineman) Jimmy Morrissey. A burger. It was the best burger I've had ever. It happened to be in Houston.

8) DD: Are O-linemen the best position group to eat with?

DO: 100 pecent, because they eat so much. You don't feel bad about how much you eat.

9) DD: Do they tend to know the better spots to go?

DO: Absolutely. Charlie Heck, if you go out to eat with him, just let him order the appetizers. You'll have the best meal of your life.

10) DD: Charlie Heck is a foodie?

DO: 100 percent. Him and Jimmy.

11) DD: So if he's a foodie, what's your special talent, socially?

DO: Ooh, good question. I guess with music I'm the guy they put on the aux cord.