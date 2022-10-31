Short week shore up | Vandermeer's View

There's little time to reflect on a 17-10 loss to Tennessee. Not with undefeated Philadelphia set to invade NRG Stadium on Thursday night, and this is probably as good a time as any to mention that the Eagles boast an even more productive rushing attack than the Titans.

Right before halftime, Roy Lopez sacked Malik Willis to knock Tennessee out of field goal range and keep the score at 7-3. The Texans were getting the ball first in the third quarter and would have a chance to take the lead.

It didn't happen. The Titans continued to play outstanding defense. The Texans crossed midfield just once in the second half before their final drive that cut the deficit to seven. At the end of the day it was a closer-than-you-think game on the scoreboard but it didn't feel that way between the lines.

That's what the players and coaches are upset about. As with all the losses this year, this game was ripe for the taking. Yes, the Titans ran wild, racking up a second worst all-time 314 rushing yards against Houston but the opportunities were still there to threaten, score and win.

The offense was held below 100 total yards until that final TD drive. Tennessee had dam-break pressure up the middle. Davis Mills was harassed in the pocket and Dameon Pierce had too many runs where he was met in the backfield.

The Titans are robust up the middle defensively with Jeffery Simmons and Teair Tart. They have enough beef on defense to slow down if not shut down most NFL rushing attacks. They do give up yards through the air but the Texans couldn't cash in.

Houston had the ball with first downs in Tennessee territory a couple of times in the first half thanks to a Tremon Smith forced fumble on a punt return and a Steven Nelson pick. But they only had three points to show for it.

Derrick Henry ran often and angry, getting his fourth 200+ yard game against the Texans.

All that being said, a drive here and a score there and the Texans could have put some pressure on the Titans on a day where they were forced to start a rookie. But things slipped away after the break.

The Eagles run a different type of attack yet it's still plenty effective and the Texans have to prove they can withstand the onslaught from a squad that is soaring over opponents to and 8-0 record so far.

Maybe there will be some magic in the night as the red helmets are donned for the first time. We'll be here to find out.