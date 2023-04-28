Stroud, Anderson, Jr. arrive in H-Town | 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 06:05 PM
cj-will-nrg

After a draft night made by H-Town, C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson, Jr. arrived in their new home on Friday and toured NRG Stadium. The duo were the second and third overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and they were pumped to be selected for DeMeco Ryans' squad.

"When I went to Houston, I loved it, bro," Anderson, Jr. told Stroud. "They got my boy [John Metchie], Christian Harris down there, Sting, woo hoo hoo!

"Yeah, we like that!" Stroud said. "Yeah, we like that."

The two college stars are expected to adopt Ryans' team-focused approach and bring a SWARM attitude from the very first day in Houston.

"Like coach DeMeco Ryans says: He always say 'Swarm,'" Stroud said of his new teammate Anderson, Jr.

"He's going to swarm to the ball. He's gonna put his ears back, he's gonna rush."

In his Thursday night press conference, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio noted that both players are highly touted but expected to earn their roles in the team.

"I think we've identified players that have traits and characteristics that we think we want to have in our building," he told the media.

"And it's not just about what they do on the field. It's about other qualities that they possess."

Stroud and Anderson are expected to address the media on Friday.

The Texans have ten draft picks remaining across the final two days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

