T.J. Yates helping o-line in new role

Jun 05, 2019 at 02:43 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Former Texans quarterback T.J. Yates is getting used to his new title: Coach.

Named an offensive assistant this offseason, Yates now helps Mike Devlin with the coaching of the offensive line.

"As a quarterback, you kind of know your assignments, where to make your MIKE points, protections all of that stuff, but you don't actually know the nuts and bolts of what truly goes on in that room. So, obviously I have a better appreciation for what goes on up front and how much work goes in up front technique-wise. I'm learning a bunch every single day. Coach Devlin has been great so far. The offensive line has been great. We've got a really good room, a bunch of good young guys, a bunch of good veterans. I think that room is going to be definitely improved."

Yates brings six seasons of varied NFL playing experience to his new role. Before his final season in 2017, Yates played for the Texans, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Yates, selected by the Texans with a fifth-round draft pick (152nd overall) in 2011, started five regular season games and both postseason contests during his rookie campaign. In his biggest game for the Texans, Yates completed 11-of-20 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the Wild Card Playoff Round vs. Cincinnati, the franchise's first-ever postseason appearance and victory.

"That was big, what T.J. did his rookie year, helping us accomplish getting to our first playoff," Andre Johnson said. "It was big, he had a great run. He was a good player for us and had a chance to come back and play here while I was gone and he did a great job. Anytime you're around your former teammates, it's fun."

Johnson was reunited with Yates on this year's coaching staff after spending three seasons together as teammates. Johnson, named special advisor to the head coach and general manager, along with Brian Cushing and Akeem Dent all joined the Texans coaching staff this offseason.

Yates had three separate stints in Houston (2011-13, 2015, 2017), the last two under head coach Bill O'Brien.

"He's a guy that at the end of his career, he expressed an interest to me that he wanted to coach," O'Brien said. "He has a father-in-law that was a longtime college coach. He understands coaching. He loves football. What he did was he stayed in touch with me. He stayed in touch with me throughout the last year and a half, text messages, phone calls. He really has a passion for it, so we want to start him out. It's kind of an entry level position, but we feel like with his brainpower, his background, that he's somebody that can really bring a lot to our staff at that type of position. We're excited about that."

Photos: Week 3 of Texans OTAs

Check out some of the best shots from Week 3 of Texans OTAs.

Advertising