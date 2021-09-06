 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Texans Top 3 (Ok, 4) Opening Days | Vandermeer's View

Sep 06, 2021 at 02:37 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Texans Top 3 (Ok, 4) Opening Days

Opening day is six days away and I'm already at DEFCON 2. 

I can't wait to see how this team performs as the regular season gets rolling. Being the start of the season, I can't help but think about the best opening days the Texans have had. I made this list 'Top 4' because we already know what number one is. But there are others that deserve recognition and reflection. See if you agree with my choices. 

4. Texans 21, Dolphins 20 - 2003

People forget how good the Dolphins once were. They hadn't had a losing season in 14 years and were nearly undefeated, at home, in September in the Super Bowl era. The humidity in South Florida in September is legendary. But who better to deal with it than Houstonians? David Carr threw a TD pass, Houston rushed for 127 yards and Andre Johnson had six catches, in his debut, in his hometown. 

Marcus Coleman had two picks including one to set up Kris Brown's game winning FG with 25 seconds left. The flight home was blissful. 

3. Texans 20, Chiefs 3 - 2007

The Gary Kubiak-Matt Schaub partnership started with a bang as the Texans hosted Kansas City and quickly showed that the offense had changed. In the second quarter, Schaub hit Johnson on a 77-yard bomb that sent the stadium into delirium. The defense was strong, turning the Chiefs over three times and holding them to just a third-quarter field goal. As Ice Cube would say - It was a very good day. 

2. Texans 34, Colts 24 - 2010

The Texans were 1-15 all-time vs Indy with the lone win coming on Christmas Eve four years prior. Arian Foster, making only his second start, rushed for 231 yards as the Texans offense featured eight players who had either been to or would go to a Pro Bowl. Peyton Manning kept bringing the Colts back, throwing for 433 yards and three TDs but the Texans played keep-away and earned a head-turning 10 point victory. 

1. Houston 19, Dallas 10 - 2002

You knew this already. There was no way I could replace the franchise opener, the shocker that saw the Texans begin their history in the most satisfying way – a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on National Television. 

This year's opener is Sunday against Jacksonville. Get your tickets here.

