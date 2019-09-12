Texans turn the page, ready to face the Jags

Sep 12, 2019 at 02:37 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

24 hours.

That's all the time J.J. Watt wants to focus on a loss.

"We watch the tape, we fix it, we turn the page and we move on to Jacksonville, because J.J.'s right," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "J.J.'s right about a lot of things. If you let it linger, then it's going to effect the next game and I don't think our guys do that. I think we have a very professional locker room and they're ready to go and ready to practice today."

After their 30-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints in a walk-off field goal, the Texans returned back to Houston in the middle of the night. By Wednesday morning, players were anxious to get back to work.

"We had 35 guys show up today – veterans, we give them an option, they can lift on Wednesday or Thursday," O'Brien said Wednesday. "Thirty-five guys showed up today. I think that's a good start. Everybody is ready to go in the team meeting."

That included Deshaun Watson, who completed 20-of-30 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and a score. On Sunday, the Texans third-year quarterback will face the Jaguars defense for a fourth time in his career.

"It's a great group," Watson said. "I mean, they're fast, physical, athletic. Definitely a group that you have to really pay attention to and do certain things to make sure that you try to keep them in control and keep them honest. That's a group that you respect each and every week. Especially on that defensive side, they bring a lot of energy and as far as their defense goes, that D-line is definitely playing well."

The last time these two teams played against each other, the Texans beat the Jaguars 20-3 at home in the 2018 regular season finale. DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 12 catches for 147 yards, including one for 43 yards.

According to Watson, the key to repeating that success for wide receivers is to beat their one-on-one matchups against the Jacksonville secondary.

"We don't try to trick anybody, we know exactly what we're going into this week," Watson said. "Jalen Ramsey is going to guard Nuk (DeAndre) Hopkins, A.J. Bouye is going to guard Will Fuller (V) and that's that. You have to win your matchups. So, whatever route we call, whatever play concept we call, go win your matchup and the best man wins. They go back and forth. They've been going back and forth since the last three or four years and it's always been a good match, and they know that too, so it's the same routine going in this week."

The Texans will next face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their home opener on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

