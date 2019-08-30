The latest on Texans backup QB situation

Aug 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

As the Texans determine their 53-man roster leading up to Saturday's 3 p.m. league deadline, the backup quarterback position could get another look. During Thursday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Joe Webb III was injured late in the fourth quarter.

"Joe Webb definitely suffered a significant foot injury last night," head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday. "Not sure the extent of it, but know that it's significant. Joe Webb is really a great teammate, a guy in our locker room that's been an awesome addition to our locker room since the day he walked in the door."

Webb was the lone quarterback in the Texans 28-26 preseason loss on Aug. 8 following an injury to backup AJ McCarron. The six-year veteran was the primary backup in training camp until his injury during joint practice with the Packers. The Texans signed Jordan Ta'amu that week but the rookie played only limited snaps in preseason games with Webb playing the majority of the games behind Deshaun Watson.

With Webb out, the Texans may look to sign another quarterback, according to O'Brien. However, the return of McCarron to the lineup also appears imminent. McCarron was warming up on the field before Thursday's preseason game even though he did not play.

"Yeah, he's been chomping at the bit to get back," O'Brien said. "He wanted to start throwing right when he got back from Green Bay. He felt like he could throw. He must have told me the story two or three times about Alabama he played with a dislocated shoulder in his throwing arm, so he wanted to get back. He's a football guy. He really loves football. He loves being on the team, so it was good to be able to start that road back. I think he's on the right track."

The Texans open their 2019 season on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. CT on ESPN and on Sports Radio 610.

