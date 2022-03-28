The role assistant coaches play in draft prep process | Daily Brew

Mar 28, 2022 at 03:11 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Texans assistant coaches aren't just assistant coaches. In the late winter and early spring, they're also talent evaluators.

Head Coach Lovie Smith and many of his assistants have fanned out across the country the last few weeks attending college pro days. Smith has been to Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan, Ohio State and Cincinnati, with some of his assistants accompanying him, and others attending different pro days.

According to General Manager Nick Caserio, the coaches' opinions are an important component of sizing up NFL Draft hopefuls.

"It's a huge part of it," Caserio said in a Texans Radio interview. "Our staff's done a great job over the last few weeks."

Caserio and the Texans currently own 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, beginning with the third overall selection. They have five in the Top 80, and seven in the first 108. Caserio explained what the assistants' duties are in the Draft preparation process.

"We've given them subsets of players to watch and evaluate independently from what we've done on the personnel and scouting side," Caserio said. "Now we have to combine those two. Because our vision of the player is maybe different from their vision of the player. So we just want to figure out why that exists and just bridge the gap a little bit."

After all, Caserio explained, the personnel side and the coaches need to be in union once a player is selected and a part of the club.

"Ultimately, when the player comes in the building, we all want to have a vested interest in that player," Caserio said. "You want to try to find the right people and the right players, and then just make sure that we see the vision the right way."

Caserio and Smith are in Palm Beach, Florida for the 2022 NFL Annual Meeting. Pro days will continue this week and next, and the Texans will continue getting set for the Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.

Related Links

2022 Ticketing Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Texans offseason program begins April 11 | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 offseason program, according to Head Coach Lovie Smith. 
news

Texans schedule highlighted by NFL free agency movement | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analysts John Harris looks at the 2022 free agency movement and its effects on the Texans opponents' receivers.
news

Four things about the 2022 NFL Annual League Meeting | Daily Brew

The Annual League Meeting is back in person and here are four things you should know about it. 
news

New NFL Year in High Gear | Daily Brew

The trade frenzy has been unlike any other and the Texans have certainly played their role in it. Get ready for a busy draft weekend in a little over a month when Houston will pick seven times in the Top 108 selections and 11 times overall.
news

National media weighs in on QB Davis Mills | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Quarterback Davis Mills' development and what they expect to see in Year 2.
news

Nick Caserio Discusses Texans Draft Strategy | Daily Brew

Without giving away who Houston will select later this spring, the Nick Caserio explained the Texans philosophy when it comes to picking in the NFL Draft.
news

The John Harris Ultimate NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris drafts a retired player from each team in his Ultimate NFL Draft.
news

Wild week of waiting and watching | Daily Brew

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer describes his experience during the free agency frenzy.
news

One word to describe Lovie Smith? | Daily Brew

National media members weigh in on Lovie Smith and what he brings as head coach.
news

Jacques Cesaire's unique Lovie Smith, Texans connections | Daily Brew

Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire is new to the Houston Texans, but he has close connections to Head Coach Lovie Smith, as well as to the franchise.
news

What does "New League Year" mean? | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris explains what the start of the 2022 NFL League Year brings.
Advertising