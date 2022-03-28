The role assistant coaches play in draft prep process | Daily Brew

Caserio and the Texans currently own 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, beginning with the third overall selection. They have five in the Top 80, and seven in the first 108. Caserio explained what the assistants' duties are in the Draft preparation process.

"We've given them subsets of players to watch and evaluate independently from what we've done on the personnel and scouting side," Caserio said. "Now we have to combine those two. Because our vision of the player is maybe different from their vision of the player. So we just want to figure out why that exists and just bridge the gap a little bit."

After all, Caserio explained, the personnel side and the coaches need to be in union once a player is selected and a part of the club.

"Ultimately, when the player comes in the building, we all want to have a vested interest in that player," Caserio said. "You want to try to find the right people and the right players, and then just make sure that we see the vision the right way."