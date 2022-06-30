Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022 

The tight end position is important to the Texans.

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton has a plan in place for them in his new system. At the conclusion of veteran minicamp, Hamilton explained what he saw from that group — coached by Tim Berbenich —in the months of April, May and June.

"They're working hard, and that's really a testament to Coach Berbenich and the time that they've spent in the meeting room," Hamilton said. "We feel like it's going to be important that our tight ends offer us the ability to run the football, be able to block defensive ends, block six-techniques, and they have to be a threat in the passing game."

Pharaoh Brown has played the position for the Texans since 2020. He has high expectations of himself in his fourth year here, and likes the possibilities to come in a Hamilton scheme.