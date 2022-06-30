Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022 

Jun 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The tight end position is important to the Texans.

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton has a plan in place for them in his new system. At the conclusion of veteran minicamp, Hamilton explained what he saw from that group — coached by Tim Berbenich —in the months of April, May and June.

"They're working hard, and that's really a testament to Coach Berbenich and the time that they've spent in the meeting room," Hamilton said. "We feel like it's going to be important that our tight ends offer us the ability to run the football, be able to block defensive ends, block six-techniques, and they have to be a threat in the passing game."

Pharaoh Brown has played the position for the Texans since 2020. He has high expectations of himself in his fourth year here, and likes the possibilities to come in a Hamilton scheme.

"History shows that this has been a very tight end friendly offense everywhere Pep has been, Stanford, Colts, at Michigan," Brown said. "I don't think the trend will change. It's a great opportunity for me and Brevin."

Brown and Brevin Jordan, along with Antony Auclair, combined for 396 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions last season. Quarterback Davis Mills has liked what he's seen from the tight ends this offseason, and is anxious for more in the near future. He especially was keen on Brown's route-running.

"He's running some really good routes," Mills said. "Has a really good first step, has been really explosive this off-season. I'm looking forward to getting out on the field with him."

Mills is also impressed with the progress of Jordan.

"Same thing for Brev," Mills said. "He's looked good obviously. Showed some big-time play-making ability at the end of the last year and he still brings that into this year. We're excited to see what he can do."

The Texans begin training camp in late July at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

