Total Team Triumph | Vandermeer's View

The first win is in the books and it took every play, every man to get it done.

Houston won a low scoring affair in Jacksonville, thanks in large part to an opportunistic defense and another big day from Dameon Pierce.

Derek Stingley Jr had his first pick, Jalen Pitre had nine tackles and the defense came through when it had to, forcing three 4th down failures and two interceptions.

The Jaguars came into the game coming off a sloppy loss in Philly. But this is the same team that throttled the Chargers and Indianapolis.

It was a field goal parade in the first half as neither team was able to get rolling. There was no scoring in the third quarter but in the fourth, the Texans put together the drive of the season.

Getting the ball at their own 26-yard line with 9:59 remaining, Davis Mills hit Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins on 2nd and 3rd down to earn a first down at the Jacksonville 43-yard line. A holding penalty almost killed the drive but on 3rd and long, Travon Walker needlessly flung Mills to the ground, costing the Jags 15 yards and fresh set of downs for Houston at the opposing 38.

Moments later it was 3rd and ten and Mills found Jordan Akins, who worked his way for some sideline YAC to get another first down. Now in field goal range, Pep Hamilton called on Dameon Pierce with four consecutive running plays that took the Gator into the end zone for the lead.

Pierce ended up with 99 yards. His final carry was a loss that scratched a 100-yard game from his resume. But no one is thinking about that right now.

Jacksonville got the ball back but misfired on 4th and 10 at midfield. One more possession resulted in Trevor Lawrence's second interception on the final play of the game.

The victory was a big step in the right direction for a team that was very hungry to win, especially in the division. It's not that the Texans solved every issue they have but they came up with clutch play after clutch play in the fourth quarter, a trend they were seeking.