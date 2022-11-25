Troy Hairston has interesting celeb lookalike | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Were you a Disney or Nickelodeon kid?
TH: Oh, I was definitely a Nickelodeon kid. I used to watch 'Jimmy Neutron', stuff like that. They used to have the old 'Flintstones' and old cartoons, too.
- DD: Speaking of the 'Flintstones', why are you nicknamed Bamm-Bamm?
TH: Our OC Pep Hamilton or running backs coach Danny Barrett actually called me that, and it kind of stuck.
- DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
TH: Growing up, people used to make fun of me because of Troy from High School Musical. I've been told I look like Corbin Bleu.
- DD: Which teammate is the best hype man?
TH: (Running back) Dare Ogunbowale. Dare has a handshake with everybody on the team. Pay attention to him pregame, because he'll go out and do different handshakes.
- DD: Which teammate calms you down?
TH: Probably (Running back) Rex Burkhead. He's wise. Cool.
- DD: What would your walk-up song be?
TH: Stone Cold Steve Austin's entry music. You walk in there full of energy.
- DD: You like wrestling?
TH: I used to when I was a kid. He used to be my favorite.
- DD: What is your zodiac sign?
TH: Sagittarius.
- DD: What's your guilty pleasure song?
TH: It has to be "Rude" by ruled by Magic!.
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
TH: The laughin crying emoji.
- DD: Which teammate has the most inaccurate Madden rating?
TH: Easily D.P. (Dameon Pierce). I think he's like a 74, 75. The way that dude runs?. To me he's a nineties guy at least.
- Who has the best hair on the team?
TH: Me.
What songs does Christian Harris like to sing? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans LB Christian Harris answered all the hard questions from Drew Dougherty.
Could Dameon Pierce go pro in another sport? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce shared quite a bit about karaoke, locker cleanliness, other pro sports and more.
Future is key for Tremon Smith | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB/Return man Tremon Smith shares who the team's best hype man is, why Future is important and more with Drew Dougherty.
What is Jonathan Owens' go-to karaoke song? | Drew's Dozen
DB Jonathan Owens joined to discuss walk-up music, his favorite emoji and much more.
How many nicknames does Jerry Hughes have? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes played Jenga with Drew Dougherty and shared his perfect late night Whataburger run, his most-used emoji and much more.
What celebrity does Nico Collins look like? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins talked about his nickname, his first memory as a child, Randy Moss and much more with Drew Dougherty.
Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez can box a little, grew up on MTV and ESPN, and wrestled a lot as a child.
Did you know Jalen Pitre was a fullback? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre described his perfect BBQ plate, go-to karaoke tune, first memory as a kid and much more.
What snack does Kamu Grugier-Hill bring on a road trip? | Drew's Dozen
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was surprised by a new movie, shared his secret to getting 18 tackles and recently went surfing.
Why does Davis Mills love the 'thumbs up'? | Drew's Dozen
QB Davis Mills got a new dog, discussed why he always give a 'thumbs-up' in photos, and was recently digging in the sand.