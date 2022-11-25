Troy Hairston has interesting celeb lookalike | Drew's Dozen

Nov 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

  1. DD: Were you a Disney or Nickelodeon kid?
    TH: Oh, I was definitely a Nickelodeon kid. I used to watch 'Jimmy Neutron', stuff like that. They used to have the old 'Flintstones' and old cartoons, too.
  2. DD: Speaking of the 'Flintstones', why are you nicknamed Bamm-Bamm?
    TH: Our OC Pep Hamilton or running backs coach Danny Barrett actually called me that, and it kind of stuck.
  3. DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
    TH: Growing up, people used to make fun of me because of Troy from High School Musical. I've been told I look like Corbin Bleu.
  4. DD: Which teammate is the best hype man?
    TH: (Running back) Dare Ogunbowale. Dare has a handshake with everybody on the team. Pay attention to him pregame, because he'll go out and do different handshakes.
  5. DD: Which teammate calms you down?
    TH: Probably (Running back) Rex Burkhead. He's wise. Cool.
  6. DD: What would your walk-up song be?
    TH: Stone Cold Steve Austin's entry music. You walk in there full of energy.
  7. DD: You like wrestling?
    TH: I used to when I was a kid. He used to be my favorite.
  8. DD: What is your zodiac sign?
    TH: Sagittarius.
  9. DD: What's your guilty pleasure song?
    TH: It has to be "Rude" by ruled by Magic!.
  10. DD: What is your most-used emoji?
    TH: The laughin crying emoji.
  11. DD: Which teammate has the most inaccurate Madden rating?
    TH: Easily D.P. (Dameon Pierce). I think he's like a 74, 75. The way that dude runs?. To me he's a nineties guy at least.
  12. Who has the best hair on the team?
    TH: Me.

