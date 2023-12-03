VanderBlog: Another One at the Wire

Dec 03, 2023 at 05:33 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231203-vanderblog

At some point, in cue, meaning 'off the air,' John Harris said to me that we need to make this game 'Wilson Proof.'

The Broncos quarterback had broken the hearts of the Texans before. In '17 he led his team to a late win. Last year, he hit now-Texans tight end Eric Saubert for the go-ahead score in the 4th quarter. And in '13, his scrambling and playmaking, combined with a Richard Sherman pick-six, gave the Texans one of the most painful losses in franchise history.

There he was again. This time, with the winners-of-five-in-a-row Broncos, driving late. Time was running out. He converted a 4th and two to keep Denver alive. Then, with a 1st and goal at the eight yard line, Wilson missed on the first two downs. It all came down to two snaps left. On third and eight, Wilson looked for a tight end but Jimmie Ward snared the ball out of the air for Houston's third interception of the afternoon and a Texans victory.

It was another roller coaster ride of emotions. The Texans had built a 22-10 lead, thanks to gigantic plays by C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, two interceptions by Derek Stingley Jr. and three sacks combined by Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. But Denver made a run and gave the Texans fan base more reasons to visit the cardiologist.

Collins had a historic day (9rec-191y, TD) and will look to go over 1,000 yards next week. Stroud 'was held' to 274 yards and was under 300+ for the first time in five weeks. His 10.1 average per attempt was his third best of the season. He now has 20 touchdown passes with five games to go. His 20-5 TD to INT ratio is the best in the NFL. Wilson came into the game at number one but a one TD, 3 pick day knocked him down.

Stingley's two picks gives him four on the campaign, tied for the team lead. He now had five interceptions in 14 games played in his career.

Anderson's two sacks give him five on the year while Greenard has eight.

Desmond King II led the team in tackles with nine and had a strip-and-score taken away by an early whistle. His return has yielded big plays, like his goal line stand hit last week vs. Jacksonville.

Most importantly, the Texans won. They are squarely in the playoff picture. There's a long way to go with five weeks remaining, including three dates on the road. There's a golden opportunity for something great to happen. They lost Tank Dell in this one and will have to find a way to pick up the slack. But no one in the locker room is doubting that they have the horses and the mettle to do what they need to do down the stretch.

Related Content

news

VanderBlog: Next Steps

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans fall to the Jaguars in Week 12
news

VanderBlog: Streaking into Next Sunday 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11
news

VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans snap the Bengals four-game winning streak in Week 10
news

VanderBlog: Texans take loss with Tampa Bay next

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the Texans fall to the Panthers in Week 8
news

VanderBlog: Big Stretch Ahead 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans head into the bye week for Week 7
news

VanderBlog: Texans Get Even, Get Bye   

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 20-13 victory against New Orleans in Week 6
news

VanderBlog: Learning in Atlanta 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5
news

VanderBlog: Unforgettable day at NRG Stadium

The Texans' big win has Marc Vandermeer excited about the potential in DeMeco Ryans' squad
news

Vanderblog: Texans earn first victory of the season in Jacksonville

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3
news

VanderBlog: Rally stalls - but some good signs 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views after the 31-20 loss to the Colts
news

Battling in Baltimore | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer shares his opinions after the 25-9 loss in Week 1 at Baltimore
Advertising