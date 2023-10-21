VanderBlog: Big Stretch Ahead 

Stat Report:

The running game is coming off its second best performance, with a 120 yard output. Next week's opponent, Carolina, is 30th vs the run, so we'll see if Houston can continue to may hay in that department. Total offensive production has the Texans with the 9th best yardage number in the NFL.

The run defense, which had spent way too much time near the bottom of the league in recent years, is in the top half now. And points-allowed is in the top ten. Things are definitely trending in the right direction.

Individually, the bright spots include Stroud being fourth in yardage and Nico Collins in 2nd, behind Tyreek Hill, in yards per reception. Steven Nelson is tied for the league lead in interceptions, with three. Blake Cashman just picked up defensive player of the week honors with 15 tackles and two TFLs vs New Orleans.

Johnny Harris told me on Texans Radio that the combined record of the remaining opponents is well below .500. But we all know there are a lot of wolves in sheep's clothing in the bunch. The Bengals don't look like a 3-3 team. And there are others.

You get the feeling that the Texans can certainly hang with anyone on their slate. Will they consistently make the plays that win games in the crunch? Will they win enough to be in the mix (or even above it) when the calendar reads December and January?