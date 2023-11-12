VanderBlog: Buzzer-Beater over the Bengals 

Nov 12, 2023 at 04:45 PM
231112-vanderblog

The latest Texans thriller was a little different. This time, some self-inflicted wounds put them in a bind. But they were still able to overcome them, thanks, in large part, to the golden arm of C.J. Stroud and his eclectic band of pass catchers.

Let's add the o-linemen, running game, defense and special teams to the mix. Because, let's be honest, this is a total team effort and the guys clearly love playing together and relish in picking each other up.

The fourth quarter alone was a blockbuster filled with huge plays, turnovers and an ending worthy of Hollywood billing.

The Texans picked off Joe Burrow twice and were trying to put the game away when C.J. Stoud threw only his second interception of the season. Houston paid the price with an ensuing Bengals touchdown that cut the lead to three.

After failing to get a first down to ice the game, the Bengals drove again. But Burrow and friends were unable to get into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal.

Sean Pendergast said on the Sports Radio 610 morning show this week "Now, WE have 'you left too much time on the clock guy'" following Stroud's heroics last week. Well, that played out again. Stroud had over 90 seconds and a time out. He led the squad down the field, the final dart to Noah Brown, who had yet another career day, to set up a field goal.

Matt Amendola hit a 38-yard kick to send the sideline and the city of Houston into orbit as the Texans got a walk-off win and a winning record this deep into the season for the first time in four years.

We're running out of superlatives to describe Stroud, who didn't blink after throwing the pick. All he did was put up another clutch performance that will send every national pundit to a thesaurus to paint new ways to verbally praise this phenomenal rookie. It was his 4th 300 yard game of the year.

The defense played great most of the way. Two explosive plays by Burrow were the difference in this being a much more comfortable win. But the pressure and performance were there as Sheldon Rankins had a career day with three sacks. Jonathan Greenard added one, for a season total of seven.

The winning feeling wouldn't be there without a season-best running attack behind a career day (you're sensing a theme here, aren't you?) by Devin Singletary.

No one knows where this is headed but the Texans find themselves in the thick of the division and overall playoff hunt. A three-game home stretch awaits. Get your tickets, your popcorn and get ready for more fireworks.

View the best photos from the Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertising