VanderBlog: Holiday Healing on the Agenda

To say Houston needs C.J. Stroud and the November passing attack back is an understatement. The Texans had to all but abandon the run as they fell behind. Devin Singletary came into the game as the third highest rushing back in the NFL since he began starting in week nine. But the Browns' onslaught took over.

We know this is a week-to-week league. Next Sunday presents a whole new challenge. Derrick Henry, who the Texans held to a historically low performance last week, woke up against Seattle in a tight loss for Tennessee. It's another gut-check game and the Texans have to be ready.