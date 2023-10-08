VanderBlog: Learning in Atlanta 

It turned out there was way too much time on the clock for second-year QB Desmond Ridder, who threw the ball way too well on the game-winning field goal march.

If you would have told me going in that the Texans would hold Atlanta to under three yards per carry and less than one hundred yards rushing, I would have been tempted to guarantee victory.

Then if you told me they'd also win the turnover battle 2-0, I would have had no problem predicting a win.

But this is the NFL, where if you don't finish drives, if you can't stop the team in crunch time, you're very often starting post game sentences with "what if…"

The Texans were 4th in the NFL in converting third downs, coming in. But at the end of the day, they were held to 30%. Meanwhile the Falcons converted at a 50% clip.

This game needs to be learned from. It's encouraging that the Texans could slow down the run against a team that was so determined to move the ball that way. But a Houston defense that handled Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett had a great deal of difficulty stopping Ridder's aerial darts at the moment of truth.

Adjustments will be made as the Saints come calling next week. This staff has shown creativity and it'll be an interesting week as the squad looks to put together another winning streak.