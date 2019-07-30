Vandermeer's View: The grind of training camp

O'Brien is not ready to name a starting five to pave the way for the offense. But that's not breaking news. "You have to get a bunch of reps and get guys on tape and see how they're playing," he said. So far, the line has seen more line-up changes than the cast of Law and Order. But that's to be expected early in camp. It's fun to see the rookie draft picks, Titus Howard and Max Scharping, get into the flow.

And in the defensive backfield, the new safeties, Jahleel Addae and Tashaun Gipson are getting plenty of work as Justin Reid ramped up to return from the NFI list. Last year's leading special teams stopper, A.J. Moore, has been making plays and drawing praise from the head coach.

The corners are catching eyes, and the football too, on occasion. That's not easy against a wide receiver group that has a lot of playmaking versatility. Bradley Roby, who missed the spring and Lonnie Johnson Jr., who's dealing with an injury but is expected back soon, are doing all they can to get the Texans better outside. Aaron Colvin has been eager to prove that last year was a career fluke and that he can stay healthy and make a difference.

We all know that if the top three wide receivers can stay healthy, it's going to be fun to watch. But don't discount the potential of depth in this group. And don't go the fridge on fourth down during the preseason games. The young receivers know that playing well on special teams is a requirement to getting employment here.