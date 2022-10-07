What celebrity does Nico Collins look like? | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Are you a mama's boy?
NC: Yeah, no doubt.
- DD: How so?
NC: You got to love your mom, man. You only get one.
- DD: Who is your all-time favorite retired NFL player?
NC: Randy Moss.
- DD: Who is your celebrity look-alike?
NC: Will Smith. Young Will.
- DD: Of your Texans teammates, who do you think had the highest SAT or ACT score?
NC: Davis Mills.
- DD: What's your go-to karaoke song?
NC: Nothing.
- DD: Do you listen to anything before a game?
NC: Yeah, I do. Rap. Chief Keef. Future.
- DD: What's your favorite Tik Tok dance?
NC: I'm not really on Tik Tok me either.
- DD: What's your favorite nickname?
NC: Nico is my nickname.
- DD: What's your real name?
NC: Dominique.
- DD: What is your first memory as a kid?
NC: My first Christmas memory. I got the Nerf gun. It was automatic and I just let it rip on my siblings.
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
NC: The 100 sign, and the fire.
Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez can box a little, grew up on MTV and ESPN, and wrestled a lot as a child.
Did you know Jalen Pitre was a fullback? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre described his perfect BBQ plate, go-to karaoke tune, first memory as a kid and much more.
What snack does Kamu Grugier-Hill bring on a road trip? | Drew's Dozen
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was surprised by a new movie, shared his secret to getting 18 tackles and recently went surfing.
Why does Davis Mills love the 'thumbs up'? | Drew's Dozen
QB Davis Mills got a new dog, discussed why he always give a 'thumbs-up' in photos, and was recently digging in the sand.
1-on-1 with RB Marlon Mack | Drew's Dozen
Texans RB Marlon Mack and Drew Dougherty discussed the influence of 'Return of the Mack', the perfect fruit salad, humility and much more.
12 Questions with DL Thomas Booker | Drew's Dozen
Crabcakes, football, the greatest champions of all time and books were all covered in the conversation between rookie Defensive Lineman Thomas Booker and Drew Dougherty.
12 Questions with OL Scott Quessenberry | Drew's Dozen
All three Quessenberry brothers - David, Paul and Scott - have suited up for the Texans. Drew Dougherty and Scott the offensive linemen to discussed an interesting nickname, gallons of milk, tacos and much more.
1-on-1 with FB Andy Janovich | Drew's Dozen
Fullback Andy Janovich went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty and discussed chopping wood, Nebraska jokes, favorite fullbacks, ribeyes and more.
12 Questions with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso | Drew's Dozen
Dino Vasso is a 'Whiz Wit' man, who also coaches the Texans cornerbacks. He chatted with Drew Dougherty about Dean Martin, Prince, Velociraptors and a whole lot more.
1-on-1 with LB Garret Wallow | Drew's Dozen
Drew Dougherty learns that LB Garret Wallow likes slow jams, the movie 'Nope', the color purple and much more.