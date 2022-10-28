What is Jonathan Owens' go-to karaoke song? | Drew's Dozen

- DD: What would your walk-up song be?
JO: I like "In a Minute" by Lil Baby. That's my song.
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
JO: I definitely like the laughing emoji that has the laugh to the side. That's my favorite.
- DD: What is your go-to karaoke song?
JO: That Chris Brown song "Yo (Excuse Me Miss).
- DD: What is your zodiac sign?
JO: Leo.
- DD: Oh cool, I'm a Leo, too. What's your birthday?
JO: July 22nd. So I'm a cusp baby. But I have more Leo traits than Cancer.
- DD: What's a cusp baby?
JO: You know, when you're birthday is on the cusp of being another sign. Like, my sister is a Cancer, and a full-blown cancer, so she's super emotional. I'm more kind of laid back. I kind of do my own thing.
- DD: But we Leos like to make it about ourselves, too, don't we?
JO: I didn't want to say that. But you get it.
- DD: What would your superpower be?JO: I definitely would want to be able to zap to any place that I want to be. If I want to be in like, Arizona, just instantly.
- DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball?
JO: I'm gonna go with my guy Grayland Arnold. Put him at receiver. He's a problem. Got some hands, man. He got the wiggle.
- DD: Do the coaches know this?
JO: Of course!
- DD: What was your favorite childhood TV show.
JO: "Ed, Edd n Eddy". I went home to watch that on Cartoon Network.
- DD: What else did you watch?
JO: I was a big Nickelodeon fan. Anything on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. "Codename: Kids Next Door". That was a big one for me.
