What songs does Christian Harris like to sing? | Drew's Dozen

- DD: What's your favorite board game to play?
CH: Uno, for sure.
- DD: If you were a dog, what type would you be?
CH: Probably a Doberman.
- DD: You think you're going to get a Doberman sometime soon?
CH: Hopefully in the offseason. I can't right now. I have no time. There's a lot going on right now, but probably in the offseason.
- DD: Did you grow up with Dobermans?
CH: I actually had a chocolate lab. That was my first dog.
- DD: What is your zodiac sign?
CH: Capricorn. January birthday.
- DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
CH: I don't like this question. Everybody's always telling me I look like Lil Yachty, because I got little braids and stuff. Don't go look up that picture.
- DD: You have my vow. I won't. What's your go-to karaoke song?
CH: I haven't done karaoke in a long time, but if there's any Michael Jackson oldies, I'll probably be able to get that out of my system.
- DD: You got a favorite Michael Jackson song?
CH: Probably "Thriller".
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
CH: The one where you're thinking and looking up. I'm always sending that out.
- DD: What's your guilty pleasure song?
CH: "There Goes My Baby" by Usher. That song used to be my dad's ringtone for my mom. It's always in my head. But I am not singing that around nobody.
- DD: In what other sport could you be a professoinal?
CH: I played basketball and track when I was little. So I'd probably say track.
- DD: What events did you run in track?
CH: 100, 200, 400. I was a sprinter.
