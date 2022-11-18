What songs does Christian Harris like to sing? | Drew's Dozen

Nov 18, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

  1. DD: What's your favorite board game to play?
    CH: Uno, for sure.
  2. DD: If you were a dog, what type would you be?
    CH: Probably a Doberman.
  3. DD: You think you're going to get a Doberman sometime soon?
    CH: Hopefully in the offseason. I can't right now. I have no time. There's a lot going on right now, but probably in the offseason.
  4. DD: Did you grow up with Dobermans?
    CH: I actually had a chocolate lab. That was my first dog.
  5. DD: What is your zodiac sign?
    CH: Capricorn. January birthday.
  6. DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
    CH: I don't like this question. Everybody's always telling me I look like Lil Yachty, because I got little braids and stuff. Don't go look up that picture.
  7. DD: You have my vow. I won't. What's your go-to karaoke song?
    CH: I haven't done karaoke in a long time, but if there's any Michael Jackson oldies, I'll probably be able to get that out of my system.
  8. DD: You got a favorite Michael Jackson song?
    CH: Probably "Thriller".
  9. DD: What is your most-used emoji?
    CH: The one where you're thinking and looking up. I'm always sending that out.
  10. DD: What's your guilty pleasure song?
    CH: "There Goes My Baby" by Usher. That song used to be my dad's ringtone for my mom. It's always in my head. But I am not singing that around nobody.
  11. DD: In what other sport could you be a professoinal?
    CH: I played basketball and track when I was little. So I'd probably say track.
  12. DD: What events did you run in track?
    CH: 100, 200, 400. I was a sprinter.

