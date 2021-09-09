 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
12 Questions with QB Tyrod Taylor | Drew's Dozen

Sep 09, 2021 at 06:19 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

1) DD: What was your favorite movie or TV show when you were growing up?
Taylor: TV show was 'Martin'. Movie was 'Friday'.

2) DD: Which character from either of those two and it could be any character big or small, do you wish could be a part of your life?
Taylor: Oh, wow. Well, Martin, obviously. And probably Smokey, from 'Friday'.

3) DD: What's the best purchase you've ever made?
Taylor: Probably my house. Yeah, I love my house. It happened right before a pandemic, so I was able to enjoy it when we went on lockdown. Unfortunately, we were on lockdown, but I was able to enjoy it.

4) DD: What nicknames do you have?
Taylor: Hot Rod. Black. Ty. My dad calls me 'Bup.

5) DD: What's 'Bup?
Taylor: When you see him, you'll have to ask him. I just heard it growing up as a kid.

6) DD: What is your go-to meal or dish when you have to cook?
Taylor: Seabass, Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes.

7) DD: How do you prepare the Brussels sprouts?
Taylor: First, I cook them in the oven and then I finish them on a skillet with honey on top.

8) DD: Who was your favorite teacher growing up?
Taylor: I might make some people mad with this one. But probably Miss Clark. Armstrong Elementary School, fifth grade. I just remember she was a great teacher. She was just great with all the kids in the class, how she took command of the class.

9) DD: If you could find out the truth about one conspiracy or mystery, what would it be?
Taylor: I never thought about that one. The JFK assassination is definitely interesting because I've read and I've heard different things.

10) DD: If a movie was made about your life, what are some of the songs that would be on the soundtrack?
Taylor: 'God's Plan' (by Drake). 'Hustle and Motivate' by Nipsey Hussle. 'Hard Knock Life' by Jay-Z.

11) DD: What's one exercise in the weight room that you hate and what's one that you love?
Taylor: I hate step ups. I hate them. I love squats. It's more of a total body exercise, just gets everything engaged.

12) DD: Who's the first person you talk with, other than a teammate or a coach, after a football game?
Taylor: It depends on the time of night. It's either my girlfriend or my parents. But if it's like a noon game, my grandma might be the first person who's calling me.

