12 Questions with QB Tyrod Taylor | Drew's Dozen

9) DD: If you could find out the truth about one conspiracy or mystery, what would it be?

Taylor: I never thought about that one. The JFK assassination is definitely interesting because I've read and I've heard different things.

10) DD: If a movie was made about your life, what are some of the songs that would be on the soundtrack?

Taylor: 'God's Plan' (by Drake). 'Hustle and Motivate' by Nipsey Hussle. 'Hard Knock Life' by Jay-Z.

11) DD: What's one exercise in the weight room that you hate and what's one that you love?

Taylor: I hate step ups. I hate them. I love squats. It's more of a total body exercise, just gets everything engaged.