12Q w/LB Nate Hall | Drew's Dozen

4) DD: So as a freshman in high school, you were kind of destined to land in Texas eventually?

Hall: Yeah,it's fitting. I was worried when I came down here that it wouldn't hit home as much, just because "y'all" is kind of common down here. But I think everybody on the team still loves the nickname. I still get called NateHallY'all randomly in the locker room.

5) DD: After your 2-sack performance on Thanksgiving Day, what happened when you turned your phone back on?

Hall: I got back to my phone and it was it was mostly people from from back home because we played in Detroit and I'm from Toledo. I don't know how many text messages I had, but I made it a point to it to respond to everybody, because most of the people that hit my phone were people that helped me get there along the way. It was pretty hectic, but it was obviously a great moment for me and my family. So I was happy when I got back to my phone, for sure.