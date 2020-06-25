12Q w/long snapper Jon Weeks | Drew's Dozen

9) DD: Let's go back to that day back in April of 2010, when you walked into the locker room. It was a different locker room then than it is now. What was that day like when you saw your number up there?

Weeks: It's hard to put into words. For those who don't know my story, I was out of football for two years and I had almost decided to stop pursuing my dream of football. I had fallen in love with another career. I was very comfortable and happy with what I was doing. But I've always had a great group of friends that kind of just kept nudging me and just saying, like, 'Hey, you never know when your break's gonna come. Let's just snap some more.' So when I walked into that locker room the first time and when I saw that number, it's hard to really put into words how amazing it was to see it. I'm thankful every day for the opportunity that the Texans organization gave me and incredibly thankful to still be doing it and getting to enjoy walking in that locker room every time I do it.