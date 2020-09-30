12Q w/S Michael Thomas | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: What's your favorite thing about your hometown?

Thomas: The culture. There's something about going to different cities, playing out of state, visiting other places, because everybody is always like, 'Man, I could tell a Houston guy either from the way he talks, or the type of music he listens to, the way he carries himself, the way he speaks with everybody else. No matter where you go, people recognize it.

2) DD: Who is your all time favorite Houston Rocket?

Thomas: Growing up it was 'The Franchise', Steve Francis. Him and Cuttino Mobley. Growing up watching him, I'd definitely say that was probably the time where I really was paying attention to the Houston Rockets the most.

3) DD: Who's your favorite non-Rocket Houston athlete of all-time?

Thomas: I'll say Brittney Griner, because she went to Aldine Nimitz with me. She's holding it down with the team in Phoenix. The Mercury. I still remember her in our high school games. We played mostly on the same nights. But she she was big time even in high school. When she would dunk, the whole gym would go crazy.