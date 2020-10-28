12Q w/Texans President Jamey Rootes | Drew's Dozen

Texans President Jamey Rootes spoke with Drew Dougherty about a variety of topics. You can listen to their entire conversation below. What follows, is an abbreviated version of their Q&A.

1) DD: What's your favorite movie about North Korea: Team America World Police or The Interview?

Rootes: That's like deciding between ice cream and cookies. They both are amazing. You've stumped me. But I'll go with Team America. My sides hurt from laughing as I watched that.

2) DD: You played soccer in college at Clemson, and won a pair of National titles there. Afterwards, you also coached a little. You had a pretty interesting encounter with 1994 USA Mens' World Cup head coach Bora Milutinovic, right?

Rootes: I was under Jerry Yeagley at Indiana University. I spent two years there with him. I had a brief encounter with Bora when I was getting my coaching certificate. We were doing a demonstration on the field. He put down the ball. He said, 'Can anybody hit this at the top corner?' And I said, 'I can.' Then I hit it, and he goes, 'You have good touch.' He's a legend. He did great things for American soccer around the World Cup.