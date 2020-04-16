Bill O'Brien ready to work with Texans WR corps 

Houston's offense in 2020 will look markedly different than the 2019 version.
Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are now Texans, and DeAndre Hopkins is in Arizona. David Johnson joins Duke Johnson in the backfield at running back.
Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson will be under center at quarterback, and according to head coach Bill O'Brien, he'll have a nice group of weapons at receiver.
"What we have at that receiver position right now is a very diverse group of receivers," O'Brien said in a Thursday morning press conference. "You have Will Fuller (V), who has produced in great ways when he's been healthy.He's produced a lot. You have Kenny Stills who came in here last year and did a really good job. Now you add Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, you've got Keke Coutee. You've got some guys there – DeAndre Carter, who we were able to bring back."
Cobb will likely man the slot receiver spot, and Cooks brings an impressive resume to town. He's cracked the 1,000 yard mark in receiving four different times in his career, and he's only 26 years old.
"Brandin brings a lot to the table," O'Brien said. "He's a tremendous route runner, he's got great speed, really good deep ball player. If you look at his yards per catch over the years, it's really high."
Cooks has gone off for 14.3 yards per catch, to be exact, and he's averaged 955 yards and 5.7 touchdown catches per season in his career.
Fuller, meanwhile, has also averaged 14.3 yards per catch during his time in the NFL. Stills has averaged 15.3 yards per reception, while Cobb has averaged 12.1 yards per catch.
"You've got some guys there that I think will show the fans and really everybody that we have a very diverse group of wide receivers that we're really excited about being able to get to work with," O'Brien said.
He and the Texans coaches will begin a virtual offseason program on April 27, which will last until May 5.