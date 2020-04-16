Bill O'Brien ready to work with Texans WR corps 

"What we have at that receiver position right now is a very diverse group of receivers," O'Brien said in a Thursday morning press conference. "You have Will Fuller (V), who has produced in great ways when he's been healthy.He's produced a lot. You have Kenny Stills who came in here last year and did a really good job. Now you add Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, you've got Keke Coutee. You've got some guys there – DeAndre Carter, who we were able to bring back."