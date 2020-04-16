12Q w/DE Charles Omenihu | Drew's Dozen

*The article below has portions of the questions-and-answers from the conversation between Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and defensive end Charles Omenihu.

1) DD: What teammate did you lean on the most last year?

Omenihu: Whitney Mercilus.

2) DD: Have you been able to keep in touch much with Mercilus this offseason?

Omenihu: I know he's been doing this thing, Whitney is a face of the team in the city.

3) DD: Who's your favorite retired NFL player?

Omenihu: Deon Sanders. I like the swagger. I like his confidence. The juice that he came on the field with like no other. He was the best player. He won't only tell you that he was the best, he showed it.