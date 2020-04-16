Charles Omenihu looking to build upon rookie season

Apr 15, 2020 at 07:02 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Charles Omenihu has high expectations for himself after a promising rookie campaign.

The second-year defensive end was a steady contributor in 2019, coming up with three sacks, each of which helped the Texans in a victory. Two of those three were strip-sacks, and Omenhu's looking to build upon his professional beginning.

"I know what my role is now, and if I do the things I need to do, what it can be," Omenihu said. "So there's no secret about it. It's just in my hands to do what I need to do to accomplish those things."

A fifth round selection in last April's NFL Draft, the University of Texas product has spent much of his offseason working out in Austin. He's hungry for improvement, and said he's enjoyed this spring more than last, when there was uncertainty about where he'd get drafted.

According to Omenihu, improving as a pass rusher is a key, but he's confident he can do so, and likes being able to get to the quarterback from various spots along the defensive front. Omenihu's also enthused that his former position coach Anthony Weaver is now the team's defensive coordinator.

"Coach 'Weave is a great man for the job," Omenihu said. "He knows the players. He knows what guys are good at, and not good at. He's a former player as well, so he just understands. He understands from a player's perspective and also from a coach's perspective. He's definitely helped me in the short stint that I've been with the Texans, and it's an exciting time."

Omenihu said his two 'Welcome to the NFL' moments last year came in consecutive weeks: for the worse when he was inactive at New Orleans in the opener, and for the better when he hit the field in the win over Jacksonville.

"In about two seconds, I got a strip-sack to start off my NFL career," Omenihu said.

He and the Texans will soon be able to meet in a virtual setting to prepare for the upcoming season.

