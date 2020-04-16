Charles Omenihu looking to build upon rookie season

Charles Omenihu has high expectations for himself after a promising rookie campaign.

The second-year defensive end was a steady contributor in 2019, coming up with three sacks, each of which helped the Texans in a victory. Two of those three were strip-sacks, and Omenhu's looking to build upon his professional beginning.

"I know what my role is now, and if I do the things I need to do, what it can be," Omenihu said. "So there's no secret about it. It's just in my hands to do what I need to do to accomplish those things."

A fifth round selection in last April's NFL Draft, the University of Texas product has spent much of his offseason working out in Austin. He's hungry for improvement, and said he's enjoyed this spring more than last, when there was uncertainty about where he'd get drafted.