Combine Quarterbacks enjoyed time spent with Texans

Mar 06, 2023 at 02:33 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Combine quarterbacks talked with, and about, the Texans.

Hundreds of NFL Draft hopefuls were in Indianapolis over the last week. They met with teams, underwent medical evaluations, and took part in on-field drills and examinations. Those players also met with the media in the Indianapolis Convention Center, and several of the more notable quarterbacks were asked about Houston.

The Texans currently have 11 picks in the April Draft, including the second and 12th overall. Many mock drafts have Houston using one of those picks on a signal-caller, since Davis Mills is the only quarterback under contract for 2023. Both General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said the Texans will add quarterbacks to the roster this offseason.

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young enjoyed a standout career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. When reporters at the Combine gauged his interest in reuniting with college teammates John Metchie, III and Christian Harris, Young smiled at the idea of playing again the with the Texans' receiver and linebacker.

"I love 'Metch," Young said. "I love C-Harris. But for me, where I end up is something I can't control. I'm going to give my all to whatever team that takes me."

In just over two seasons at Alabama, Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards, with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He said his Combine meeting with the Texans "was great" and enjoyed his time with them.

"I was super happy to be in that room," Young said. "It's an amazing staff. To be able to talk ball with them, and with them asking me some questions, and me to learn more about them, and them to learn more about me. It was a great environment. Just being in that room I got a lot of wisdom."

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud guided the Buckeyes to 11 wins in 2022, with 41 touchdown passes and just six picks. He too, liked his time in Indianapolis with the Texans.

"It went really well," Stroud said. "I got to meet everybody in their front office and had a great conversation. They asked me some questions. I feel like I did really good in the interview process with them, and I'm looking forward to going deeper and deeper and building a relationship with them."

Kentucky's Will Levis also thinks he put his "best foot forward" and "made a good impression" in his interview with the Texans. Levis spent 2019 and 2020 with Penn State before transferring to Kentucky. In 38 college games, he completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards, with 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Like Levis, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was confident his time in Indianapolis with the Texans "went pretty well". Richardson played described the meeting as "informative" and said it was a matter of "them getting to know me, and me getting to know them."

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

