Dog Pound Damage | Vandermeer's View

Nov 15, 2020 at 05:46 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

It was a strange afternoon. The first weather delay in the history of the franchise pushed kickoff back over a half hour. Then the Browns got the ball and alarmingly drove to the six yard line before Baker Mayfield was called for intentional grounding, trying to dispose of a bad snap.

Cleveland settled for a field goal that gave them a lead they would never surrender.

It felt like a hockey game in terms of field position, with the Texans playing much of the first half in the Cleveland 'zone' (their end of the field. Stay with me with the cross-sport metaphors, folks).

The biggest problem was Houston couldn't score. The Texans were turned back in a goal-to-go situation, getting stopped on a QB draw from the two. They went to the locker room, down 3-0, seemingly in good shape for a second half surge.

After the break, the two teams slugged it out through a scoreless third quarter. Romeo Crennel elected to abort going for a 4th and two only to see his team miss a 46-yard field goal.

This inspired Cleveland to drive for a touchdown, as their ground game started to heat up.

It's notable, if not a headline that the Texans defense was doing a solid job against the run, and overall, until the fourth quarter. Even then, at the end of the day you look up and see 10 Cleveland points on the scoreboard. I'm betting anyone in Deep Steel Blue would have gladly taken that number prior to the day's festivities.

But the offense never got on the board until a 90-yard drive in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to three. There was ample time to put the brakes on the Browns and go for the lead or a tie.

It didn't happen. Cleveland ran out the clock and Watson never saw the ball again.

Seeing both Browns backs get over 100 yards might make you think the Texans were manhandled all day. But they hung in there nicely and got off the field plenty.

The Browns had been giving up 29 points per game. However, coming off their bye, they played like a rejuvenated team on defense. Houston's offense had a rough day and will need to play much better against the Patriots Sunday.

This one stings because it was a so-close-yet-so-far NFL grinder – the type of game we've seen the Texans win many times in recent years. Now, at 2-7, the Texans have to win-out to avoid their first non-winning campaign since 2017.

Game Photos | Texans vs. Browns, Week 10

Check out photos from the Houston Texans week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns.

ZT1_1199 copy
1 / 23
ZT1_1322
2 / 23
ZT2_8715
3 / 23
ZT2_8567
4 / 23
ZT2_8533
5 / 23
ZT2_8708
6 / 23
ZT1_2041
7 / 23
ZT1_1381
8 / 23
ZT1_2048
9 / 23
ZT1_1721
10 / 23
ZT1_1367
11 / 23
ZT1_1926
12 / 23
ZT1_1719
13 / 23
ZT1_1672
14 / 23
ZT1_1703
15 / 23
ZT1_1308
16 / 23
ZT1_1350
17 / 23
ZT1_1617
18 / 23
ZT1_1551
19 / 23
ZT1_1256
20 / 23
ZT1_1190 copy
21 / 23
ZT1_1184
22 / 23
ZT1_1224
23 / 23
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Battling in Baltimore | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer shares his opinions after the 25-9 loss in Week 1 at Baltimore
news

Fun Finale in New Orleans | VanderBlog

The Houston Texans wrapped up the preseason with an entertaining road victory over the Saints. Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer recapped it...and pondered what's next.
news

VanderBlog: Crescent City Clash 

 Vandermeer breaks down the longtime rivalry between the Texans and Saints
news

VanderBlog: Learn and Move On 

Marc Vandermeer reflects on the 28-3 Preseason Week 2 loss to Miami
news

VanderBlog: Texans and Dolphins Meet Again 

One last VanderBlog before the preseason debut at NRG Stadium versus the Miami Dolphins
news

VanderBlog: Big Two Weeks Ahead

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts from Preseason Game 1 and the upcoming week ahead
news

VanderBlog: Firsts In Foxborough

The Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 20-9 in their 2023 preseason opener
news

VanderBlog: Preseason Premiere - It's Personal! 

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Texans first upcoming preseason game at New England this Thursday, August 9. 
news

VanderBlog: Saturday Night Fervor

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on a Texans Night Practice, the energy from the fans and gearing up for the first preseason game
news

VanderBlog: Special Teams Salute + Training Camp Downtime 

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts after Training Camp Day 4
news

713 Day: All-Time Texans

Marc Vandermeer looks back at all the Texans who wore 7s, 13s, 71s and 3s in honor of 713 Day.
news

Training Camp is Next Month | VanderBlog

Marc Vandermeer revisits some of the team's most notable joint practice moments at Texans training camp. 
Advertising