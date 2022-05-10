GM Nick Caserio Sounds Off on New D-Line Additions

Green, who turns 25 next week, was a third-round selection for the Seahawks in the 2018 NFL Draft. 2022 will be his fifth season as a professional. He's played in 53 career games, with 24 starts.

"He's still young," Caserio said. "He's been in the League four years, and he's only 24 years old. So he still has some room for some improvement in front of him."

Addison, meanwhile, has plenty of experience. The 12-year veteran has 67 career sacks, and has played in 158 games. Last year with the Bills, he registered seven sacks. His position coach in Buffalo, Jacques Cesaire, will now be his position coach in Houston. After a stellar senior season in 2010 at Troy, Addison signed with the Bears in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith was Addison's first head coach that rookie year in Chicago.

"Experienced player," Caserio said. "Played for Jacques in Buffalo. Played for Lovie going back to the Ice Age there in Chicago. Been in the league a long time. He's had some production. The way Buffalo played their defensive ends, they rotated those guys through quite a bit. Mario was productive with his opportunities. Another experienced player that's actually played in this system."

The Texans rookies will begin a rookie minicamp this weekend at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center.