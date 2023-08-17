Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 16

The Houston Texans wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. After a crazy finish to the first joint practice, the two teams returned to the Houston Methodist Training Center for more 11-on-11 and situational work ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 16 of training camp:

1. DeMeco Ryans says all starters will play in Saturday's preseason game

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that all starters will see action in the second preseason game. In last week's preseason opener at New England, a number of starters, including Laremy Tunsil, Dameon Pierce, Jimmie Ward, Robert Woods, Jerry Hughes and Ka'imi Fairbairn did not play.

"With our game this week, we'll play all our players," Ryans said. "All of our players will see time in the game and that's how we'll go about it. C.J. [Stroud] will go first, again, as he did last week. We'll adjust the game as it goes along."

When asked how many reps he might get, Pierce had this to say.

"I have no clue," Pierce said. "I'm going to be live, though. I'm going to be live, though."

2. Joint practices were a success

The Texans held joint practice with another NFL team for the first time in four years. Not since 2019 against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, have the Texans battled another uniform in camp. For Ryans, the week has been a success.

"I thought these past few days were very productive," Ryans said. "I think yesterday was good and we came back today and had a really good day of practice, and it went really well to me. We got really good looks – offensively and defensively – against different schemes, different players and we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish out of it."