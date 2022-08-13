It's almost time | Vandermeer's View

Aug 12, 2022 at 08:03 PM

Four weeks before becoming the Texans 9th opening day starting quarterback, Davis Mills will take the field in the preseason premiere against New Orleans with an eye on executing what Pep Hamilton prescribes, and getting out healthy.

Lovie Smith will make some calculated decisions on some veterans who will sit, knowing that after this, he has a short week and then another short week to get ready for.

As far as how he wants the game to play out, he's making it clear to the players and the fanbase.

"I mean, that's pretty simple. We haven't tackled full speed. We haven't put anybody down. We haven't cut blocks, we don't cut below the knee. Just finishing plays. Playing against another opponent. Just that competition. I see preseason games, it's all about the regular season, getting ready for Indy (Indianapolis Colts), and I want to see the guys in as many situations as possible and see how they react to it.

"Some of the players, most of the players on our team I've been with, I kind of know, but there's a lot that we don't, and things change from year to year. That's what, guys finishing plays." Smith said to the media.

Texans coaches haven't spent their time Zapruder-ing New Orleans game film but they'll make adjustments as needed. With Jameis Winston unavailable, Andy Dalton aka "The Red Rifle" is ready to go to work. The Katy and TCU product started two playoff games at NRG for the Bengals. It's his 12th year and he's still going strong as a back up in New Orleans after stints with the Cowboys and the Bears.

Some tickets remain to the game and are available on the Texans App (which you should certainly download. And if you have downloaded it, please OK the update. The Texans Digital Goddesses were giving me a hard time that I hadn't done it until this week).

More on the App – you get LIVE Radio!! That's right listen to the game on the app or you can use your smart device at home to access Audacy Radio if you like.

Editor's Note: Hey Vandermeer, stop with the promos. My gosh, this isn't all about you. What about TV?

Oh yes, ABC-13 has the game. In fact, we produce it with the help of a lot of hard working people. Kevin Kugler does play by play for us for the ninth consecutive year as Spencer Tillman provides commentary for his 20th season. And Johnathan Joseph will visit the booth in the third quarter before coming up to the radio perch to say hello to us. Let's party!

OK, enough about broadcasting. We're warmed up and ready to go. The building has been buzzing for weeks. It's time to open the lid on the 2022 season. Let go!

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

📸 | Texans Camp Day 10

Check out photos from the tenth day of Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

ZT1_2843_1
1 / 39
ZTR_0475
2 / 39
HOUSTON TEXANS
ZTR_9880
3 / 39
HOUSTON TEXANS
ZTR_0457
4 / 39
HOUSTON TEXANS
ZTR_0123
5 / 39
HOUSTON TEXANS
ZTR_0507
6 / 39
HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_0873_2
7 / 39
ZT2_9941
8 / 39
ZT2_9930
9 / 39
ZT2_0840_1
10 / 39
ZT2_0959_2
11 / 39
ZT2_0870_1
12 / 39
ZT2_0676
13 / 39
ZT2_0476
14 / 39
ZT2_0820
15 / 39
ZT2_0398_1
16 / 39
ZT2_0331
17 / 39
ZT2_0485_1
18 / 39
ZT2_0504_2
19 / 39
ZT2_0195_1
20 / 39
ZT2_0148_2
21 / 39
ZT2_0008
22 / 39
ZT2_0219_3
23 / 39
ZT2_0080_2
24 / 39
ZT2_0014_1
25 / 39
ZT1_4115_3
26 / 39
ZT1_3801
27 / 39
ZT1_3401
28 / 39
ZT1_3206_2
29 / 39
MW1_7710
30 / 39
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_3009_1
31 / 39
ZT1_3158_3
32 / 39
ZT1_3074
33 / 39
ZT1_3095_3
34 / 39
ZT1_3141_1
35 / 39
ZT1_2957_4
36 / 39
ZT1_2926_3
37 / 39
ZT1_2932_1
38 / 39
ZT1_2851_1
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans vs Saints – Quite a (Preseason) History | Vandermeer's View

Texans preseason kicks off Saturday against the Saints. Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts and reflects on past meetings between the teams.

news

Texans Camp Day No. ?? | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Saturday's practice.

news

Grinding and getting better | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Tuesday's practice.

news

Full Uniform Monday | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer reflects on the first day of practice in pads.

news

Getting Battle Ready | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Day 2 of Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

AFC South Rebrand Continues | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer discusses how the division has changed and what that could mean for the upcoming season.

news

Rookie Camp Convenes | Vandermeer's View

In addition to the draft choices and the undrafted college players there are 10 tryout players, including two long snappers and two kickers.

news

Schedule VanderNotes | Vandermeer's View

Before we begin the analysis – just a reminder that this is why you love the NFL so much.

news

Picks, Players, Potential | Vandermeer's View

As the NFL Draft really got rolling, it was clear that the Texans were getting better pick-by-pick.

news

High Degree of Difficulty in the 2022 Texans Schedule | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the Texans' 2022 opponents roster changes since free agency began.

news

Draft Party: Bigger and Better Than Ever | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to the 2022 Texans Draft Party presented be Miller Lite.

Advertising