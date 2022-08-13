It's almost time | Vandermeer's View

Four weeks before becoming the Texans 9th opening day starting quarterback, Davis Mills will take the field in the preseason premiere against New Orleans with an eye on executing what Pep Hamilton prescribes, and getting out healthy.

Lovie Smith will make some calculated decisions on some veterans who will sit, knowing that after this, he has a short week and then another short week to get ready for.

As far as how he wants the game to play out, he's making it clear to the players and the fanbase.

"I mean, that's pretty simple. We haven't tackled full speed. We haven't put anybody down. We haven't cut blocks, we don't cut below the knee. Just finishing plays. Playing against another opponent. Just that competition. I see preseason games, it's all about the regular season, getting ready for Indy (Indianapolis Colts), and I want to see the guys in as many situations as possible and see how they react to it.

"Some of the players, most of the players on our team I've been with, I kind of know, but there's a lot that we don't, and things change from year to year. That's what, guys finishing plays." Smith said to the media.

Texans coaches haven't spent their time Zapruder-ing New Orleans game film but they'll make adjustments as needed. With Jameis Winston unavailable, Andy Dalton aka "The Red Rifle" is ready to go to work. The Katy and TCU product started two playoff games at NRG for the Bengals. It's his 12th year and he's still going strong as a back up in New Orleans after stints with the Cowboys and the Bears.

Editor's Note: Hey Vandermeer, stop with the promos. My gosh, this isn't all about you. What about TV?

ABC-13 has the game. Kevin Kugler does play by play for us for the ninth consecutive year as Spencer Tillman provides commentary for his 20th season. And Johnathan Joseph will visit the booth in the third quarter.