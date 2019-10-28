J.J. Watt announces he's done for the season

"It's tough," Deshaun Watson said after the game. "I mean, that's a big part of this team, but he knows that this locker room, this organization, this town, this city, the Houston Nation is definitely going to support him through his recovery. We always love him, he's going to be right there with us supporting, helping us out and you hate to just see not just him, but anybody go down and any injury and especially season-ending injury. All the work that he put in to get to this point I mean it's crazy, it sucks, but we all send our prayers towards him, we love him and we definitely are going to support him."