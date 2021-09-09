Lovie Smith Recalls Watching Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in High School

"Coming from the college game, I feel like I know a little bit about him," Smith said. "I know he's been a good quarterback. Matter of fact, I even remember going to his high school way back in the day, watching him work out, an offseason workout early in the morning. Pretty impressive, but everything that should have been said about him has been said. He's got all the physical ability in the world. He's been a good quarterback for a long period of time, makes all the throws, doesn't know much about losing a game."