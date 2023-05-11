Meet the Rookie | OL Juice Scruggs

-Juice's full name is Frederick Henry Scruggs. According to Scruggs, he earned his name as a baby when he refused to drink milk preferring juice instead.

-Scruggs has three brothers, Mark, Brendan and Chuck. His parents are Karen and Frederick Scruggs.

-He played five seasons (2018-22) at Penn State, where he played in 34 games, including 26 starts.

-In 2022, Scruggs served as a team captain and started 13 games at center. He was selected to the 2022 All-Big Ten third team by coaches, tabbed an All-Big Ten honorable mention by media and presented the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, recognizing the Nittany Lions' most outstanding offensive lineman.

-After a terrifying accident, Scruggs spent eight months in a back brace that ejected him from the vehicle and left him with a fractured vertebra and a concussion.

-Scruggs was unable to play during the 2019 season as he recovered. Instead, he helped the coaching staff and watched film.

"When I got hurt, I was just always in the back with the coaches," Scruggs said. "I was just like listening to see what they're talking about, just seeing how they operate. And it was just cool getting to sit back and look at that from their perspective to see how the game is."

-Scruggs and Titans QB and second-round draft pick Will Levis both shared Penn State's 2018 Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year award.

-At Cathedral Prep High School, Scruggs guided the Ramblers to back-to-back perfect 14-0 records and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 4A State Championships as a junior and a senior.

-He volunteers at the Rambler Youth Football Camp in his free time.