Offense the choice at #12 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The experts are divided on who the Texans will pick 12th overall.

Houston owns a pair of first-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft which begins tonight in Kansas City. Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. was the most-mocked player to the Texans at 2nd overall, but there's no majority for Houston's next pick.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was mocked to Houston on 14 (29.2%) of 48 mock drafts, with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis right behind him on 11 (22.9%) of 48 mocks.

Smith-Njigba was also the most popular choice in the previous Mock Draft Roundup a few weeks ago. The Buckeye was limited because of injury in 2022, but turned in a sterling 2021 campaign. He led Ohio State with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns that season.