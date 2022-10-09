Rapid Reactions | Texans beat Jaguars 13-6 to get first win of 2022

The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 in Lovie Smith's first win as head coach. The Texans have now won nine consecutive games against the Jaguars.

"It's big because I do know how hard it is," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "We've been we've been battling for four weeks and hadn't been able to finish it. And that's all we've talked about. And I know how the guys have been responding behind the scenes and just belief, faith that eventually it's going to get done. But now that we have taken care of that, I'm just anxious to get that second win now."

"It's the best feeling I've have had in a while," rookie DB Jalen Pitre said. "My first NFL win, then worked real hard for it. I'm real happy that we got it done today. It was it was a great feeling out there, man. We were having fun. Energy was good and it just carried from practice. And we're going to try to continue to do that."

The Texans defense held the Jaguars to just two field goals and picked off QB Trevor Lawrence twice. Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his first career interception early in the third quarter. Pitre finished with a team-high nine tackles (seven solo). The Jaguars were 0-3 in the red zone and 0-3 on fourth down. Lawrence completed 25-of-47 passes for 286 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 54.0 passer rating.