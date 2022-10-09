Rapid Reactions | Texans beat Jaguars 13-6 to get first win of 2022

Oct 09, 2022 at 04:24 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 in Lovie Smith's first win as head coach. The Texans have now won nine consecutive games against the Jaguars.

"It's big because I do know how hard it is," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "We've been we've been battling for four weeks and hadn't been able to finish it. And that's all we've talked about. And I know how the guys have been responding behind the scenes and just belief, faith that eventually it's going to get done. But now that we have taken care of that, I'm just anxious to get that second win now."

"It's the best feeling I've have had in a while," rookie DB Jalen Pitre said. "My first NFL win, then worked real hard for it. I'm real happy that we got it done today. It was it was a great feeling out there, man. We were having fun. Energy was good and it just carried from practice. And we're going to try to continue to do that."

The Texans defense held the Jaguars to just two field goals and picked off QB Trevor Lawrence twice. Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his first career interception early in the third quarter. Pitre finished with a team-high nine tackles (seven solo). The Jaguars were 0-3 in the red zone and 0-3 on fourth down. Lawrence completed 25-of-47 passes for 286 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a 54.0 passer rating.

Dameon Pierce rushed for his third touchdown in as many weeks, finishing with 26 carries for 99 yards and the score. Davis Mills completed 16-of-24 passes for 140 yards, finding WR Nico Collins for a team-high 65 receiving yards on four catches.

"Big win," Mills said. "It was obviously a close game and I felt like we did what we needed to do late in the game in the fourth quarter to finish it out and get the win. I thought all three phases played really well today. D.P. (Pierce) ran extremely hard behind the offensive line who I thought blocked really well and we didn't turn the ball over. We did what we needed."

Houston's offense struggled early, going 0-of-5 on third down through the first two quarters. The Texans only points in the first half came from a pair of field goals with Ka'imi Fairbairn connecting from 50 and 51 yards.

Houston found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 12-play, 74-yard scoring drive that lasted 6:48. An unnecessary roughness flag extended the drive on third down when Jaguars No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker landed a late hit on Mills. Tight end Jordan Akins caught a pass for an 11-yard gain on third down. Two plays late, Pierce ran 20 yards, dragging multiple Jaguars players with him to the two-yard line.

"I was just trying to fight and get into the end zone," Pierce said.

Two plays later, Pierce ran one yard for the touchdown to give Houston a 13-6 lead with 3:14 left in the game.

The Jaguars had two more possessions, but one ended in a turnover on downs and the final drive concluded on a Hail Mary play intercepted by Desmond King.

With the win, the Texans improve to 1-3-1 on the season and head into a bye for Week 6.

