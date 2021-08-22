Texans Takeaway Victory | Vandermeer's View

The offense had trouble finding its footing on the next few series and Dallas eventually got rolling with two long TD drives capped by Cooper Rush TD passes.

Down 14-7 at the break, the Texans needed a spark and got one as they applied pressure in the backfield and tied the game on a Lonnie Johnson Jr. pick-six. Davis Mills eventually settled into a groove on the go-ahead field goal drive, going 3-4 and running 10 yards for a first down. David Culley doesn't want to see field goals instead of touchdowns, but this march started at the Houston 10-yard line and every point was precious and necessary if the Texans were going to carry out another one of his directives – win.