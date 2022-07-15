Texans visit to Mexico a hit

The Texans love Mexico, and many in Mexico are loving them right back this week.

On Wednesday, a group of Texans began an outreach journey to Monterrey and Mexico City. Defensive Lineman Ross Blacklock and Linebacker Garret Wallow, along with TORO, and Rose and Jessica from the Houston Texans Cheerleaders spent a day-and-a-half in the northern Mexican city before heading south to the capital on Thursday.

The group visited with stars from the soccer powerhouse Tigres UANL, took part in a football and cheer clinic with youngsters, and also spent time with fans and visiting some of the more notable sights in the area. The trip south to Mexico City held more of the same, as another camp ensued, along with a visit to Azteca Stadium to mingle with a contingent from the soccer team Club America.

Both young defenders were excited to go on the trip south of the border, and learned quite a bit.