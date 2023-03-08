Which QB for Texans at #2? | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Mar 08, 2023 at 01:35 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Quarterback is still the pick, but the experts are somewhat divided on who the Texans will choose.

The NFL Combine was last week in Indianapolis, and it's spawned a new round of mock drafts. We at HoustonTexans.com have compiled the more prominent ones from around the media landscape. Just like the first two, Alabama's Bryce Young was the most-mocked player to Houston with the second overall pick. But Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is projected to Houston by a slew of mockers, too. Young was a Texan in 13 mock drafts, while Stroud was tabbed to the Texans in 10.

In the last Mock Draft Roundup, Young was mocked to the Texans by 19 different experts, while Stroud was a Texans' pick in four separate mocks.

Of the 24 mock drafts that have been released in the last week or so, only one had someone other than Young or Stroud going to Houston at second overall.

Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide. In his time with Alabama, he completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw 80 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

With the Buckeyes, Stroud was also prolific. He left Columbus with a completion percentage of 69.3, tossing 85 touchdowns and just 12 picks.

The Texans also have the 12th overall selection in this year's Draft, and nine more after that.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27 in Las Vegas.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFTTEXANS SELECTION
1. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
2. THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
3. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
4. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
5. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
6. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
7. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (BROOKS KUBENA)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
8. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
9. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
10. SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCHRISTAL)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
11. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
12. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
13. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)QB BRYCE YOUNG, ALABAMA
1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/DRAFTTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
2. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
3. ESPN (TODD MCSHAY)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
4. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPT)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
5. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
6. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
7. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
8. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
9. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
10. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)QB C.J. STROUD, OHIO STATE
1. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)QB ANTHONY RICHARDSON, FLORIDA

Related Content

news

Combine Quarterbacks enjoyed time spent with Texans

Quarterbacks like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson shared their thoughts about meeting with the Houston Texans at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

Combine Buzz: Casual name-dropping and random run-ins | Deep Slant

The NFL Combine is a great way to catch a glimpse of head coaches, general managers, television personalities and media from all over the country.

news

DeMeco Ryans on NFL Combine: "I've been in these guys' shoes" | Daily Brew

As DeMeco Ryans evaluated players at the 2023 NFL Combine, he couldn't help but recall his own experience as a draft prospect.

news

DL/LB prospects WOW under Thursday Night Lights | Daily Brew

Several NFL Draft hopefuls put on a show Thursday night at the Combine in Indianapolis. Team Analyst John Harris highlighted which defensive linemen and linebackers shined the brightest.

news

Five takeaways from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' NFL Combine press conference

Here are the five things you need to know from DeMeco Ryans press conference from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

news

RB Dameon Pierce fits DeMeco Ryans' "style of ball"

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is a big fan of running back Dameon Pierce's aggressive style.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Texans defensive play-caller still to be determined

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday he hasn't decided yet whether he or Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke will call plays on defense in 2023.

news

Nick Caserio talks trade scenarios with No. 2 overall draft pick

GM Nick Caserio discussed various trade scenarios for the Houston Texans and shared his thoughts on moving up to No. 1 overall.

news

Five takeaways from GM Nick Caserio at the NFL Combine

Here are five things we learned from Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio's media availability at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

news

GM Nick Caserio explains whereabouts of Texans assistant coaches

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media Tuesday at the Combine in Indianapolis. He discussed what the team's assistant coaches are doing.

news

Texans to add quarterbacks to 2023 squad

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said the team will add quarterbacks to the roster this offseason.

Advertising