Which QB for Texans at #2? | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Quarterback is still the pick, but the experts are somewhat divided on who the Texans will choose.

The NFL Combine was last week in Indianapolis, and it's spawned a new round of mock drafts. We at HoustonTexans.com have compiled the more prominent ones from around the media landscape. Just like the first two, Alabama's Bryce Young was the most-mocked player to Houston with the second overall pick. But Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is projected to Houston by a slew of mockers, too. Young was a Texan in 13 mock drafts, while Stroud was tabbed to the Texans in 10.

In the last Mock Draft Roundup, Young was mocked to the Texans by 19 different experts, while Stroud was a Texans' pick in four separate mocks.

Of the 24 mock drafts that have been released in the last week or so, only one had someone other than Young or Stroud going to Houston at second overall.

Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide. In his time with Alabama, he completed 65.8 percent of his passes and threw 80 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions.

With the Buckeyes, Stroud was also prolific. He left Columbus with a completion percentage of 69.3, tossing 85 touchdowns and just 12 picks.