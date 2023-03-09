WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

If the majority of Mock Drafters are correct, Houston will take a wide receiver at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the experts are split on who that pass catcher will actually be.

The NFL Combine was last week in Indianapolis, and a new round of mock drafts have been released. We at HoustonTexans.com gathered 22 of the more notable ones unveiled over the last week or so, and three receivers each were mocked to Houston by four experts. USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU's Quentin Johnston tied for the most-mocked to Houston.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was tabbed to Houston in three different mock drafts. Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy appeared on a pair of mock drafts as a Texans' selection at 12th overall. Five other players--two tight ends and three defensive linemen--each were mocked to the Texans.