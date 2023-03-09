WR the choice at #12 for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Mar 09, 2023 at 10:24 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

If the majority of Mock Drafters are correct, Houston will take a wide receiver at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. But the experts are split on who that pass catcher will actually be.

The NFL Combine was last week in Indianapolis, and a new round of mock drafts have been released. We at HoustonTexans.com gathered 22 of the more notable ones unveiled over the last week or so, and three receivers each were mocked to Houston by four experts. USC's Jordan Addison, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TCU's Quentin Johnston tied for the most-mocked to Houston.

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness was tabbed to Houston in three different mock drafts. Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy appeared on a pair of mock drafts as a Texans' selection at 12th overall. Five other players--two tight ends and three defensive linemen--each were mocked to the Texans.

In early February's Mock Draft Roundup for the 12th selection, Addison was mocked to Houston by eight experts, while Johnston was drafted by Houston in six mocks. Smith-Njigba didn't appear in any mocks a month ago.

Yesterday on HoustonTexans.com, quarterback was the choice for Houston at second overall. 13 mockers projected Alabama's Bryce Young to Houston, while 10 had the Texans taking Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

Houston has 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFTTEXANS SELECTION
1. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
2. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
3. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
4. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
1. CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE)WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
2. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
3. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
4. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER)WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, OHIO STATE
1. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
2. 33RD TEAM (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
3. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
4. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA)WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
1. NFL.COM (LANCE ZIERLEIN)DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
3. HOUSTON CHRONICLE (BROOKS KUBENA)DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
1. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)DL MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON
2. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)DL MYLES MURPHY, CLEMSON
HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALLTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS)TE DALTON KINCAID, UTAH
ESPN (TODD MCSHAY)DL JALEN CARTER, GEORGIA
USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)TE MICHAEL MAYER, NOTRE DAME
THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)DL NOLAN SMITH, GEORGIA
ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR)DL TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH

