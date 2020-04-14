12Q w/former Texans NT Shaun Cody | Drew's Dozen

9. DD: Did you talk much when you're on the field?

Cody: No, no. I just made jokes most the time. I would try to I would try to ease my opponents, let them put their guard down. That's when I would take advantage.

10. DD: Who was your favorite NFL player when you were growing up?

Cody: I wanted to be a tight end in the NFL, like Mark Bavaro, the tight end from the Giants when they won the Super Bowl. I always worked on being a tight end in my living room, catching passes and jumping on the couch.

11. DD: What's the loudest NFL game you remember playing in?

Cody: It was definitely at home in Houston. Maybe that first time we got into the playoffs against the Bengals. The whole week of lead up to it and the city being fired up