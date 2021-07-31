12 Questions with LB Nate Hall | Drew's Dozen

5) DD: So what do you think you're doing better right now as opposed to when the season ended?

Hall: I shed some weight because I knew I was gonna be in a 4-3. So just moving a lot better, faster, more decisively. I'd say that and I'm quicker in zone coverage.

6) DD: You went to Northwestern. Who's your favorite famous Northwestern alum?

Hall: Wow. Some people are going to get mad if I don't say them. Either Greeny (Mike Greenberg) or (Michael) Wilbon. They're both great guys. They're great TV personalities and fun to watch.

7) DD: No Seth Meyers?

Hall: Seth is also a good one. I forgot about him. I'll throw him in there so he doesn't get mad at me either.

8) DD: Let's rank the famous Nates and Nathans: you, Nate Dogg, Nate 'Tiny' Archibald, Nathan Fillion, the actor, and Nathan Lane, the actor.

Hall: To be honest, the only one I'm super familiar with his Nate Dogg. My family called me Nate Dogg my whole life. So he's the one I know most. And R.I.P. He's one that I hold near and dear.

9) DD: So is he one or is he two?

Hall: He's one. I'm two. I got to respect him. Nate Tiny Archibald was a great basketball player will be three and then other two actors.

10) DD: Sunday's your day off. What are you going to do?

Hall: You've got to stay in the playbook for sure. You can't lose that. But definitely it's most important to take time, stay off your feet, get in the training room and make sure that your body's in tip-top shape for that. You don't want to go in feeling already like you've been in pads walking into that. Relax your mind, relax your body, eat some good food, recover, and get ready to go again.

11) DD: What's the most relaxing music you can listen to?

Hall: I'm a big R&B guy, so I usually go to R&B when I want to relax. Dim the lights in my apartment...

12) DD: Light a candle?