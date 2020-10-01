12Q w/VP of Ticketing John Schriever | Drew's Dozen

1) DD: How were the Texans able to decide 'Yes, we will have fans in the building?' You've got to get approval because of what we've been going through with the pandemic from different folks, don't you?Schriever: We do. The governor's office has some guidelines as far as sporting events and things we need to adhere to. We looked at CDC guidelines as well as some NFL guidelines we need to follow. There's a lot that goes into it. There's the ticket part of it, but the game day part of it is even trickier.

2) DD: How many tickets can you sell? You can sell X amount of tickets, but a lot of times they don't always show up, do they?

Schriever: Yes, and right now we're at about 20 percent capacity. So that's a little over 13,000. People will be buying tickets in what we call pods. So that will be a group of let's say, four tickets. That means you're sitting next to your buddies, but nobody else is sitting within six feet of you. So on every row, there'll be two pods. So let's say there's twenty two seats across. You have four seats and then there'll be at least four seats between you and the next group. So when you buy those tickets, you have to use those. You can't decide 'I'm not going to go, I'll sell two of them online.' You can't do that because then you would have somebody sitting next to you that you don't know. So you have to be sitting with somebody that you're familiar with.