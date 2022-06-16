12Q with Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton | Drew's Dozen

5) DD: Since you worked at Pep Boys in customer service, what's the most random car part that you can name right now?

HAMILTON: Man, that's tough. Cars have changed a lot since since way back when. I don't know if they still have timing belts on cars or not. But I knew it was pretty much the death penalty if your timing belt went out on your car.

6) DD: Are you a car guy?

HAMILTON: I'm not.

7) DD: I know you're a bike guy. You ride a bicycle around the stadium and the practice fields. How did that all start?

HAMILTON: When we worked at Stanford, we lived on campus. Coincidentally, the kids' school, the grocery store, mall, everything was on campus. We decided we didn't need to worry about riding around campus in the car. So we invested in a bike. That bike is still a great resource considering it's a ten minute walk from our offices over here to the practice field.

8) DD: What's the main accessory you made sure this bike had?

HAMILTON: Oh, you saw the baskets. Yeah, the baskets. The baskets fit groceries. Now, you know, that's where I house my cleats, my whistle, clipboard, all the above to get ready for practice.