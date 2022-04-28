13th Pick Split Between 2 Defenders | FINAL Mock Draft Tracker 

Kyle Hamilton or Jermaine Johnson?

Jermaine Johnson or Kyle Hamilton?

Hamilton, the Notre Dame safety, and Johnson, a defensive end from Florida State, were each mocked to the Texans at 13th overall in the NFL Draft by a dozen experts.

Earlier, the Final Mock Draft Tracker for the Texans third overall pick was released, as offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State was the slight favorite over LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.

In the Final Mock Draft Tracker for the 13th overall pick, both Hamilton and Johnson were mocked to Houston by 12 different experts. In all, 61 experts were gauged. In the previous Mock Draft Tracker for the 13th overall pick, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis was the most-mocked player to Houston.

The Texans have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins tonight in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. CT.