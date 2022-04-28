13th Pick Split Between 2 Defenders | FINAL Mock Draft Tracker 

Kyle Hamilton or Jermaine Johnson?
Jermaine Johnson or Kyle Hamilton?
Hamilton, the Notre Dame safety, and Johnson, a defensive end from Florida State, were each mocked to the Texans at 13th overall in the NFL Draft by a dozen experts.
Earlier, the Final Mock Draft Tracker for the Texans third overall pick was released, as offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State was the slight favorite over LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.
In the Final Mock Draft Tracker for the 13th overall pick, both Hamilton and Johnson were mocked to Houston by 12 different experts. In all, 61 experts were gauged. In the previous Mock Draft Tracker for the 13th overall pick, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis was the most-mocked player to Houston.
The Texans have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins tonight in Las Vegas at 7 p.m. CT.
After the Hamilton/Johnson duo, Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross was the only other prospect who appeared on at least five mocks to Houston.
A consensus All-American last autumn, Hamilton picked off a combined eight passes in three seasons with Notre Dame. Along with Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, II, Hamilton was the most-mocked player to Houston at 13th overall. The 12 mock drafts below tabbed Hamilton to the Texans.
|MEDIA OUTLET
|1. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|2. CBS SPORTS (PETE PRISCO)
|3. NFL MEDIA (CHARLES DAVIS)
|4. NFL MEDIA (RHETT LEWIS)
|5. DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)
|6. PFF (DOUG KYED)
|7. NEWSDAY (BOB GLAUBER)
|8. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)
|9. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KEITH SANCHEZ)
|10. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|11. PFF.COM (TREVOR SIKKEMA)
|12. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (AUSTIN GAYLE)
DE Jermaine Johnson, II*Florida State Seminoles*Height, Weight: 6-5, 262
The ACC Defensive Player of the Year last fall, Johnson rang up a dozen sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021. 12 mock drafts have him going to the Texans at 13th overall. They are listed below.
|MEDIA OUTLET
|1. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|2. NFL MEDIA (BUCKY BROOKS)
|3. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|4. THE DRAFT NETWORK (JOE MARINO)
|5. THE DRAFT NETWORK (KYLE CRABBS)
|6. WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)
|7. USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)
|8. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (TONY PAULINE)
|9. FTN FANTASY (MATTHEW FREEDMAN)
|10. BLEACHER REPORT (SCOUTING DEPARTMENT)
|11. WASHINGTON POST (MARK MASKE)
|12. CBS SPORTS (TOM FORNELLI)